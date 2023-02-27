Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

About Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Green Dot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.