Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
GDOT stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
