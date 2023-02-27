Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.59.

Best Buy stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

