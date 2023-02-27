Delphia USA Inc. Sells 8,338 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $5.54 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

8X8 Company Profile

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.