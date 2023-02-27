Delphia USA Inc. Sells 8,338 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGHT opened at $5.54 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
