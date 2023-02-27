Delphia USA Inc. Invests $92,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.62 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

