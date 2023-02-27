Robert W. Baird Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $327.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.17.

ANSYS stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 124,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,172,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

