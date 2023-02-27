Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $46.00

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

