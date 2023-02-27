Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health Trading Down 3.0 %

SKIN stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

