Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.40.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

