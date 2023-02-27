Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $35.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

