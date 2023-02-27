Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.74 on Monday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hyliion

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

