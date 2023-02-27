SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:SOY opened at C$9.92 on Monday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.37.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

