SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.22 million, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SunOpta by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SunOpta by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

