SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SunOpta stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.22 million, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
