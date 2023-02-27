TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
