MeridianLink (MLNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $15.70 on Monday. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 392.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

