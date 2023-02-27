Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $143.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -479.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

