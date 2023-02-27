Owens & Minor (OMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.9 %

OMI stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Owens & Minor

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.