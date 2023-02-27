ImmunoGen (IMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.73 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

