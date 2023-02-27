ImmunoGen (IMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.73 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.