MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiMedx Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

