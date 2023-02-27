MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group
In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
