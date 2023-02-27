Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wrap Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of WRAP stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Scot Cohen bought 10,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,967,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
