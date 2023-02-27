Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Scot Cohen bought 10,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,967,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.