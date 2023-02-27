Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Inseego has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $94.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Inseego alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 76.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.