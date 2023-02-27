Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.