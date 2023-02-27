ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $8.08 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.