ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $8.08 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

