CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Financial Contrast

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CONMED and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.47% 4.06% ADM Tronics Unlimited -27.72% -66.64% -33.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 2.74 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -33.08 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million N/A -$1.38 million ($0.02) -4.45

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings, and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

