Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Head to Head Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.98 $1.14 billion $4.01 3.19 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.12 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -14.66

This table compares Comstock Resources and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41% CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock Resources and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 8 2 0 2.00 CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.31%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats CNX Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.