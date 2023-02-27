First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Financial Survey

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 6 4 1 2.21 First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.25 billion 3.04 $2.24 billion $1.45 10.54 First Commonwealth Financial $428.66 million 3.44 $128.18 million $1.36 11.60

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 28.15% 14.79% 1.29% First Commonwealth Financial 29.90% 12.36% 1.34%

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats First Commonwealth Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking, an automated teller machine network, personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

