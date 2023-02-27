Reviewing MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbus and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Airbus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 2 3 5 0 2.30 MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbus presently has a consensus price target of $152.75, suggesting a potential upside of 374.23%. Given Airbus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $61.92 billion 1.64 $4.48 billion $1.41 22.84 MDxHealth $22.24 million 0.00 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Airbus and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.27% 48.13% 3.67% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airbus beats MDxHealth on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components. The Airbus Helicopters segment is composed of civil and military helicopters and related services. The Airbus Defense and Space segment includes military aircraft, which supports combat, mission, transport and tanker aircraft, and associated services; space systems, which provides a range of civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and connected intelligence, which refers to services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Blagnac, France.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. The firm offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx. The company was founded by Herman Spolders and Philip S. Devine on January 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

