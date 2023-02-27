Head-To-Head Contrast: Gogoro (GGR) and Its Peers

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gogoro to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -16,873.11% -23.11% -11.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gogoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 841 2193 3009 133 2.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its peers.

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -8.93 Gogoro Competitors $45.98 billion $2.54 billion 6.78

Gogoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gogoro peers beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

