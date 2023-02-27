Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $80.64

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

