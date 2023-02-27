Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($145.32).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($149.33) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPX stock opened at £120.65 ($145.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £114.19 and a 200-day moving average of £110.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.48) and a one year high of £131.40 ($158.24). The company has a market cap of £8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,947.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.60.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

