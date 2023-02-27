Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at C$51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.81. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.34%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

