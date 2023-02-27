Analysts Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price at $377.00

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Price Performance

Shares of LRLCY opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.