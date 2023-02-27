CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.68.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
