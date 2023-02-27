Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of BILI opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $5,670,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $40,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 602,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

