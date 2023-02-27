Head to Head Analysis: Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) vs. Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.65 billion 4.32 $2.87 billion $0.88 14.40 Cosmos Health $56.24 million 0.74 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Health.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 30.12% 28.94% 22.74% Cosmos Health -8.26% -121.65% -11.43%

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Cosmos Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Health, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.