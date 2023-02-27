Financial Survey: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.58 $946.00 million $7.92 17.68 MDxHealth $22.24 million 2.85 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 1 5 3 0 2.22 MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quest Diagnostics and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 324.16%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 9.57% 18.84% 8.94% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

