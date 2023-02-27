Head to Head Comparison: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 32.23% 30.47% 12.19% Vinci Partners Investments 53.64% 15.20% 12.73%

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Victory Capital pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 2 3 4 0 2.22 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $854.80 million 2.66 $275.51 million $3.81 8.70 Vinci Partners Investments $79.04 million N/A $42.50 million $0.74 13.27

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

