Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WeTrade Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WeTrade Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 5.15 $5.18 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.83 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats WeTrade Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

