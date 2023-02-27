Contrasting Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hour Loop and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hour Loop and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.28 $4.78 million N/A N/A Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.56 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Meiwu Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

