Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 151.58% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $382.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.52. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

