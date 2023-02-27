Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 151.58% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $382.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.52. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
