Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $845.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of -0.85. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Further Reading

