Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

