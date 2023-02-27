Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $662.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

