Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
Shares of FLGT opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $927.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
