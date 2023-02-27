Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $927.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

