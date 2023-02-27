Coupang (CPNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.77 on Monday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,488,834 shares of company stock valued at $656,928,680 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

