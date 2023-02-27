B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $12.59 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $902.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

About B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

