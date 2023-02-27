B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
B&G Foods Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $12.59 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $902.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
