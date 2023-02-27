Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

