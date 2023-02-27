Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
