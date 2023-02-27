Chico’s FAS (CHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

