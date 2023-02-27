Morgan Stanley Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $4.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

