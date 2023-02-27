American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $251.00 to $244.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.50.

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

AMT stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

