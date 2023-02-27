Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $957,059. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 416,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

